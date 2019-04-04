-
CT tap water safe to drink, says city
The municipality says the change in taste is due to the presence of a naturally-occurring organic compound called geosmin in the raw water supply from the Theewaterskloof Dam.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has given the assurance earthy-tasting tap water is still safe to drink.
The municipality says the change in taste is due to the presence of a naturally-occurring organic compound called geosmin in the raw water supply from the Theewaterskloof Dam.
Residents in the northern, central, and southern suburbs may notice a change in the taste and smell of water.
The city’s, Mayco member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg said: “The city is currently dosing powder activated carbon during the water treatment process to reduce the effect of geosmin. However, it may take some time for the taste and smell of the water to normalise.”
