CT stadium a finalist for global award

The awards are the only awards for the eventing industry and presented each year during the Stadium Business Summit.

Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Supplied
Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Town Stadium has been selected as a finalist in the Event of the Year award 2019, which is given to an outstanding stadium each year at the Stadium Business Summit in the UK.

The award recognises the event host venue.

The awards are the only awards for the industry and are presented each year during the Stadium Business Summit.

The awards were launched to recognise achievement, innovation, fresh thinking in the world of the stadium and sports venue management.

They were launched to raise industry standards and encourage greater professionalism and drive awareness of the stadium and sports venue sector.

The stadium is up against other events which are hosted in stadiums in Russia, Spain, England, United States and Australia.

The City of Cape Town's Lyndon Khan says, “The executive mayor of Cape Town Dan Plato is pleased that the Cape Town Stadium is up for the prestigious event of the year award. In particular, for the hosting of HSBC Cape Town Sevens event.

“Having developed a strong track record as the world’s leading festival and destination, Plato says the shortlisting is a testament to the city’s ability to host high-quality events.”

The 2019 ceremony will take place at Emirates Old Trafford on 4 June 2019 in Manchester.

