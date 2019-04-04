View all in Latest
CT International Airport to get R7bn upgrade

Upgrades include the refurbishment of terminals and a new realigned runway which will increase the frequency and total of landings and departures.

Picture: airports.co.za
Picture: airports.co.za
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says its R7 billion upgrade project at the Cape Town International Airport will boost the city's economy and fuel the tourism sector.

Upgrades include the refurbishment of terminals and a new realigned runway which will increase the frequency and total of landings and departures.

This will also enable the airport to accommodate larger aircraft.

Acsa's Deidre Davids said if everything goes according to plan, the airport will go into construction mode in June 2019.

“Cape Town International Airport has a significant capital investment programme planned for the next number of years. In the region of R7 billion will be invested, where airport will realign its runway.”

The airport, which is currently in the process of being renamed, received the best airport in Africa award at the 2019 Skytrax World Airports Awards last week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

