CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high note

CAPE TOWN – The Cannabis Expo in Cape Town got off to a good start on Thursday.

Event organisers have noticed a greater interest from Capetonians, with it being the first major event for the dagga industry since the Constitutional Court decriminalised cultivation and use within private residences in September.

The event was initially launched in Pretoria in December and is running from Wednesday until Sunday at the GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. Within an hour of opening, the venue was already packed.

A marijuana fundi from Complete Cannabis Solutions, known as The White Lion, says the list of products on the market is endless.

“So there are dermal cannabis patches, like nicotine patches, gummies, capsules and energy drinks… it’s all coming and in a big way.”

He adds the industry will boost the economy.

“We can really help with unemployment in South Africa. We’re known for being one of the best cannabis growing countries in the world. We have the climate, labour and water. Consistent and clean products is where I’d like to see it going.”