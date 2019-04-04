View all in Latest
Concerns raised over state of Ravensmead primary school

The school's governing body (SGB) shut down Pinedene Primary School on Wednesday, calling on the provincial education department to do repairs.

Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The state of a Ravensmead primary school that's apparently falling apart has raised concerns

The school's governing body (SGB) shut down Pinedene Primary School on Wednesday, calling on the provincial education department to do repairs. The African National Congress (ANC) has jumped on the issue and has demanded urgent action.

The SGB said that repairs were due to start on 15 March but to date, no work has been done.

The SGB's Randall Botha warned that walls were cracked and that an asbestos roof is about to collapse, while repairs are delayed.

“The platform at the top is moving around if there are kids on top of it… there are cracks where you can see right through the class.”

The ANC's Faiez Jacobs said: “It’s really unacceptable and unbelievable that the Education Department has not prioritised the matter at Pinedene.”

But the provincial Education Department said the party is being opportunistic and misleading.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said repairs are on track: “We’ve included repairs to the leaking roof, damaged sealing boards and the removal of asbestos sheets.”

She said that engineers have assessed the damages and have declared the building safe.

