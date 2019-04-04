Community left distraught after Orderick Lucas's body found in drain

Children discovered the body of one-year-old Orderick Lucas in a drain in Wittebol Street on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating how a missing Eerste River toddler's body ended up in a drain.

He was reported missing late last month.

It's not yet clear what caused the death of Lucas.

The police's Andre Traut says the results of a post mortem are yet to be released.

Children who were playing in the street on Tuesday afternoon had kicked their ball into a drain and upon searching for it, they made the grim discovery of the toddler's body.

The Kleinvlei community policing forum's Julian Unthank says that residents are distraught.

"One of the children thn ran to a guy that stays in the area who works for SAPS and he then went to verify. He then called the police to come to the scene."

Initially, police took four people into custody in connection with the child's disappearance but charges against three of them have since been withdrawn.

Mervin Volkwyn appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.