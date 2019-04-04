Chippa to host Chiefs in Nedbank Semi

The Chilli Boys progressed to the last four of the competition thanks to a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win away to Bidvest Wits.

JOHANNESBURG - Chippa United will welcome Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in their Nedbank Cup semi-final on Saturday, 20 April.

The Chilli Boys progressed to the last four of the competition thanks to a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win away to Bidvest Wits while the Glamour Boys were flawless in their 2-0 win against Cape Town City at the Mbombela Stadium.

The other semi-final sees Golden Arrows host NFD side TS Galaxy who have reached the last four of the Nedbank Cup for the first time in their history.

The match will be the first semi-final that will kick off at 3 pm at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban while Chippa and Chiefs will kick off later at 8:15 pm.

Tickets for the matches are on sale at R40 an adult and R15 for children under the age of 12.