Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating children

-
Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating childrenLocal
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Former Madibeng mayor worried attacks on her may have bad endingLocal
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our namePolitics
-
Community left distraught after Orderick Lucas's body found in drainLocal
-
Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating childrenLocal
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Former Madibeng mayor worried attacks on her may have bad endingLocal
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our namePolitics
-
Community left distraught after Orderick Lucas's body found in drainLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our namePolitics
-
NMB mayor Bobani facing another no-confidence motionPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Up in flames: DA's Msimanga to burn e-toll statements at Sanral officesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Eskom confident it can cope with winter power demandsBusiness
-
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in TokyoWorld
-
Rand weaker as government mulls more Eskom supportBusiness
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
Survé: All Ayo Technology's deals with PIC above boardBusiness
-
Taxi fare increases will be reasonable, says SantacoBusiness
Popular Topics
-
One in five deaths worldwide linked to unhealthy dietLifestyle
-
Souvenirs and secrets as 'Game of Thrones' cast walk last red carpetLifestyle
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
The Weeknd sued by British songwriters over 'A Lonely Night'Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Forever young: study uncovers protein that keeps skin youthfulLifestyle
-
Britain's Harry and Meghan break Instagram followers recordLifestyle
-
WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chatsLifestyle
-
DJ Arch Jnr (6) to fly SA flag in China for ‘World’s Got Talent’Lifestyle
-
Meals and boots: Zimbabwe get helping hand at Hong Kong SevensSport
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Men's Olympic tennis final to be best-of-three setsSport
-
Man City back on top as Spurs party in styleSport
-
10-man Bayern survive cup scare in nine-goal thrillerSport
-
Boks back in the black as SA Rugby posts modest profitSport
Popular Topics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - MabuzaLocal
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Bishop Lavis school burgled 3 times since start of the school yearLocal
-
#AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structuresLocal
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
No connection between rise in protests and elections - analystLocal
-
More rubber bullets fired as Alexandra residents vow to intensify protestsLocal
-
Gauteng still the epicentre of service delivery protests - Municipal IQLocal
-
IEC confident enough ballot papers will be produced for election dayPolitics
-
ANC to remove Parly candidates if they fail integrity commission's scrutinyPolitics
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating children
The principal of the school says after learning of the abuse over a week ago, she reported the woman to Child Protection Services.
JOHANNESBURG - The Carletonville teacher who was captured on video assaulting children at a nursery school has been arrested.
The principal of the school says after learning of the abuse over a week ago, she reported the woman to Child Protection Services.
The teacher was arrested last week Friday.
The crèche says the video was taken a year ago - and yet only went viral on social media on Thursday.
Parents are coming in and fetching their children from Ninnies Neuron's Nursery School after several videos surfaced on social media depicting one of the teachers assaulting children and babies.
The nursery school says it only learned about these incidents just over a week ago.
The lawyer says the person who took the video has also been reported.
He claims that she used the video to blackmail the principal into giving her money.
Timeline
-
What happened to Baby Daniel is 'incomprehensible' - anti-abuse group18 hours ago
-
Disappointment after George paedophile gets 3-year sentence34 days ago
-
Court expected to hear more details of alleged child abuse at Worcester farm49 days ago
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bail49 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s husband dies after lengthy illness2 hours ago
-
Mashaba responds to Alex protesters: 'I run a city of 5 million people'2 hours ago
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected to pummel SAone day ago
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our nameone hour ago
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...8 hours ago
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in March18 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.