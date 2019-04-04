Cardi B leads the nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2019
With 21 nominations, Cardi B has just missed out on a record set by The Chainsmokers and Drake in 2017, which saw them nominated for 22 prizes.
LOS ANGELES - Cardi B leads the nominations for the Billboard Music Awards 2019, with a whopping 21 nods.
The rapper will compete against herself in three categories with I Like It and Maroon 5 feature Girls Like You up for top 100 songs, top-selling song and top collaboration.
The 26-year-old star is also up for the top artist, top rap song for I Like It and top rap album for Invasion of Privacy, top female artist and more.
#BBMAs Top Radio Song:— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 4, 2019
🔹 @thegreatkhalid & @Normani - “Love Lies”
🔹 @maroon5 ft. @iamcardib - “Girls Like You”
🔹 @PostMalone - “Better Now”
🔹 @BebeRexha & @FLAGALine - “Meant to Be”
🔹 @Zedd, @MarenMorris & @greymusic - “The Middle” pic.twitter.com/iUuXminPqv
Following closely behind are rappers Drake and [Post Malone](http://@PostMalone ), with 17 nominations each.
The pair will go head-to-head with Cardi, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott to be crowned top artist, while they also received nods for top male artist, along with Scott, Ed Sheeran and the late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION, and top Billboard 200 artist.
The latter - who died in June 2018 - has received a total of 10 posthumous nominations, including top Billboard 200 artist, top streaming songs artist, top R&B artist, top R&B male artist.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born soundtrack Shallow has been nominated for the Billboard chart achievement award, top-selling song and top soundtrack.
Gaga is also up for top song sales artist.
Elsewhere, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby and Bazzi have been shortlisted for top new artist.
The nominations were announced by the ceremony's host Kelly Clarkson and country duo Dan + Shay - who are up for seven awards, including top country artist and Billboard chart achievement - on NBC's Today on Thursday.
Clarkson returns to the gig for a second year running.
The Billboard Music Awards 2019 take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 1 May.
An abridged list of the nominations is as follows:
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top New Artist:
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Bazzi
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTENTACION
Top Female Artist:
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTENTACION
Top 100 Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Top Streaming Song Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTENTACION
Top Song Sales:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
