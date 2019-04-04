Caledon road closed as deadly protests continue

Community leaders will be meeting with Theewaterskloof municipality officials on Thursday afternoon.

CALEDON - The road from Caledon towards Uitsig and Riemvasmaak has been cordoned off with officials diverting traffic.

A heavy police contingent has been deployed to Caledon following violent demonstrations in the area.

Two protesters died during the service delivery protest on Thursday morning and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the incident.

#Caledon Police are maintaining a heavy presence in Caledon where earlier this morning two people were killed following service delivery protests CA pic.twitter.com/SoJ5rlfXNh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2019

Police prevented a group of protesters from moving closer to the Overberg town while bouts of rain have not deterred the protesters who claim their demonstration on Thursday morning was peaceful.

"We don't have places to stay, we don't even have toilets. If you go to our location, you are going to see the problem," said a frustrated resident.

Others also complained that they had no toilets or running water.

The municipality had denied the group permission to protest on Thursday, instead granting them permission for a gathering next Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Theewaterskloof Municipality's Hugo Geldenhuys told Eyewitness News there were rumours the protests were housing related, but that this could not be confirmed as the municipality had not received a memorandum of grievances from the protesters.