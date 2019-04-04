BP found guilty of building filling stations without clearance

A guilty verdict could mean jail time or - more likely in this case - a fine based on multiples of the value of the filling stations the company built.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has found BP guilty on eight counts of building petrol stations without first obtaining the necessary environmental clearance.

By law, that can come with jail time or - more likely in this case - a fine based on multiples of the value of the filling stations the company built.

According to Business Insider, the judgment against BP opens the door for a large number of similar prosecutions, perhaps on thousands of counts of historic environmental crimes never prosecuted by the State.