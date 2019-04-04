Bishop Lavis school urges community to help fight break-ins
Bergville Primary School has already had three break-ins this year, with the latest leaving it unable to make phone calls, use internet services or access important documents on computers.
CAPE TOWN - A Bishop Lavis principal is calling on the community to be the school's eyes and ears to combat break-ins.
Computer hard drives, an aircon and the telecoms system are among the items stolen over the past few months.
Because of the constant break-ins, the school feels more like a prison.
The lights, cameras and even the fire hose are all caged and at every turn there's a gate with a lock.
Principal Aleem Abrahams says that despite security measures, thieves find a way in.
"The solution is physical security, 24 hours a day and if parents can become partners, then it will work."
Teacher Madeniah Adams says that thieves often vandalise important teaching material and children's books.
"There's the trauma attached to it and automatically there's a delay in the quality of the work we need to deliver. Administratively at the moment, we have nothing."
Head girl Sydney Solomons says pupils are severely affected.
"It is breaking us down. We get these opportunities from the school... I know it''s hard because we live in Bishop Lavis but we need to be strong. This is a school."
The principal is now in the process of setting up street committees to help safeguard the school.
WATCH: Bishop Lavis school burgled 3 times since start of the school year
