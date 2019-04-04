Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacks
While on the campaign trail in Diepsloot on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said they wanted to bring dignity to the people.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told residents in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, that the African National Congress (ANC) doesn't want people to live in shacks.
The ANC said it had built over 3.4 million housing units since 1994 and the number was rising.
While on the campaign trail in the Diepsloot on Thursday, Ramaphosa said they wanted to bring dignity to the people.
“We're going to build houses so that our people can have houses, dignity, proper families and we want to move our people out of the shacks.”
He said the party wanted its people to live a decent life
The president also told the crowd the party would create jobs.
“We’re going to fix the issue of unemployment, we’re going to create jobs so that many of our people can get jobs.”
From there, Ramaphosa took the door-to-door campaigning to Ivory Park.
With over 3,4 Million Housing units built for our people since 1994, we will continue to do more.— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) April 4, 2019
We don’t want our people to live in shacks. We want to bring dignity to our people. #GrowSouthAfrica #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/Hbgfep1KVX
Our biggest challenge and dominant issue raised by all our people is unemployment. Working together, we will create jobs and skill our people.— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) April 4, 2019
We have started this work as reported by STATS SA that in the last quarter we created jobs. #GrowSouthAfrica #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/JP84q0J6Qe
Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa SPEAKS in Diepsloot.— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) April 4, 2019
LETS GROW SOUTH AFRICA TOGETHER #ThumaMina #GrowSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/BhiYQpDS3X
“Feel at home,“ uGogo welcomes the President and continues to chat with him on other matters of her health, her kids and their ambitions and her life at Ivory Park. #ThumaMina #GrowSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/CqXgPHfwe0— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) April 4, 2019
Comments
