Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacks

While on the campaign trail in Diepsloot on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said they wanted to bring dignity to the people.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told residents in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, that the African National Congress (ANC) doesn't want people to live in shacks.

The ANC said it had built over 3.4 million housing units since 1994 and the number was rising.

“We're going to build houses so that our people can have houses, dignity, proper families and we want to move our people out of the shacks.”

He said the party wanted its people to live a decent life

The president also told the crowd the party would create jobs.

“We’re going to fix the issue of unemployment, we’re going to create jobs so that many of our people can get jobs.”

From there, Ramaphosa took the door-to-door campaigning to Ivory Park.

