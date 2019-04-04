ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basis

In a letter, the party has written to the commission to dispute that 33 people on its candidate lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures are unfit to hold public office.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says the objections to its list of candidates submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are procedurally flawed and without legal basis.

Among the individuals who members of the public objected to are deputy president David Mabuza, ministers Gwede Mantashe, Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane.

The ANC says the allegations against some of the people on its lists do not constitute disqualification in terms of several provisions of the Electoral Act.

Some of the objections raised about questionable individuals who appear on the lists include allegations of rape, theft, and fraud with some of these emanating from revelations at the state capture commission.

Among the arguments the ANC makes is a citation of a 2009 court case between the party and the Freedom Front Plus when the latter wanted to bar late icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela from occupying a seat in Parliament after she received a suspended prison sentence.

This week the ANC national executive committee resolved to refer its lists to the party’s integrity commission for review following numerous complaints about its candidates.