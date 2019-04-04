ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basis

-
Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers PartyPolitics
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFFPolitics
-
Vaal River sewage crisis persists due to funding issuesLocal
-
Magashule gears up for court over 'Gangster State' allegationsPolitics
-
ANC appalled by abuse at Carletonville nursery schoolLocal
-
Dept hands over R50m school in BizanaLocal
-
Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers PartyPolitics
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFFPolitics
-
Vaal River sewage crisis persists due to funding issuesLocal
-
Magashule gears up for court over 'Gangster State' allegationsPolitics
-
ANC appalled by abuse at Carletonville nursery schoolLocal
-
Dept hands over R50m school in BizanaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFFPolitics
-
Magashule gears up for court over 'Gangster State' allegationsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
De Lille accuses George Municipality of VBS-style lootingPolitics
-
ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basisPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
Popular Topics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Vodacom picks South African to right the ship after Tanzania executives' arrestBusiness
-
Inside Pravin Gordhan's new plan to limit load sheddingBusiness
-
Eskom confident it can cope with winter power demandsBusiness
-
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in TokyoWorld
-
Rand weaker as government mulls more Eskom supportBusiness
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
Popular Topics
CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high note
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseasesLocal
-
US 'clamouring for avocados' after Trump threat to shut Mexico borderWorld
-
'Fortnite shouldn't be allowed': Prince Harry calls for ban of gameLifestyle
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
One in five deaths worldwide linked to unhealthy dietLifestyle
-
Souvenirs and secrets as 'Game of Thrones' cast walk last red carpetLifestyle
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
The Weeknd sued by British songwriters over 'A Lonely Night'Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 April 2019Lifestyle
-
'Retired' McGregor hints at returnSport
-
Amla back for Cobras opening T20 Challenge encounterSport
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Meals and boots: Zimbabwe get helping hand at Hong Kong SevensSport
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Men's Olympic tennis final to be best-of-three setsSport
Popular Topics
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - MabuzaLocal
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Bishop Lavis school burgled 3 times since start of the school yearLocal
-
#AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structuresLocal
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 AprilLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
No connection between rise in protests and elections - analystLocal
-
More rubber bullets fired as Alexandra residents vow to intensify protestsLocal
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basis
In a letter, the party has written to the commission to dispute that 33 people on its candidate lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures are unfit to hold public office.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says the objections to its list of candidates submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are procedurally flawed and without legal basis.
In a letter, the party has written to the commission to dispute that 33 people on its candidate lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures are unfit to hold public office.
Among the individuals who members of the public objected to are deputy president David Mabuza, ministers Gwede Mantashe, Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane.
The ANC says the allegations against some of the people on its lists do not constitute disqualification in terms of several provisions of the Electoral Act.
Some of the objections raised about questionable individuals who appear on the lists include allegations of rape, theft, and fraud with some of these emanating from revelations at the state capture commission.
Among the arguments the ANC makes is a citation of a 2009 court case between the party and the Freedom Front Plus when the latter wanted to bar late icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela from occupying a seat in Parliament after she received a suspended prison sentence.
This week the ANC national executive committee resolved to refer its lists to the party’s integrity commission for review following numerous complaints about its candidates.
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our name3 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...11 hours ago
-
Msimanga promises to lodge e-toll dispute if elected Gauteng premier2 hours ago
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegationsone day ago
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alight3 hours ago
-
NMB mayor Bobani facing another no-confidence motion4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.