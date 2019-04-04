ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our name
The ANC has reassured Sanef and eNCA that the altercation between its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and journalist Samkele Maseko was not meant to undermine journalists and their freedoms although it may have appeared so.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it has recommitted itself to media freedom following this week's altercation between its deputy secretary-general and an eNCA journalist.
Jessie Duarte gave Samkele Maseko a tongue lashing during a briefing at Luthuli House, describing him as arrogant.
The ANC met with the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and eNCA on Wednesday to discuss the matter.
ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete says that the party reassured the parties that the incident was not meant to undermine journalists and their freedoms although it may have appeared so.
“We recommit ourselves to respect editorial independence from all newsrooms. We committed ourselves that no one from any media or newsrooms must be ill-treated or attacked.
“We committed, that as the ANC, that no one must attack, insult or intimidate journalists in our name. That’s part of what we committed to.”
Sanef secretary Moipone Malefane said that the conversation between the two parties was helpful in addressing the concerns of journalists.
“He acknowledged that what happened was unfortunate. The ANC also committed to saying that it will ensure that once in a while when times allows, they have to engage with journalists.”
