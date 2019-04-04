Amla back for Cobras opening T20 Challenge encounter

Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince confirmed that Proteas batsman Hashim Amla will be available for at least the opening matches of the CSA T20 Challenge which gets underway this weekend.

Amla hasn't played in weeks due to his father's illness. He missed the entire five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and the T20 International series in which the Proteas whitewashed their sub-continent counterparts.

Amla's place in the World Cup squad that will be announced by CSA on 18 April has been doubtful and he will hope to put in solid performances in the T20 Challenge.

The Cobras head to Gauteng to face the Highveld Lions at Bidvest Wanderers on Sunday and then take on the Titans in Benoni on Wednesday.

“I still think there is a place for someone to bat through the innings and he (Amla) is well capable of doing that. If he bats through the innings at 120-130 strike rate, it allows other natural ball strikers to play their game around him.”

Prince also confirmed that JP Duminy will not be available for the opening part of the tournament as he undergoes strengthening of his shoulder as per CSA’s request.