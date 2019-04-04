View all in Latest
Go

Alexandra roads blocked despite organisers' call to halt protests

Police have confirmed that several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres in Alexandra for a second day despite calls from organisers to call off the demonstration for now.

JMPD officers monitor protest action in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019. Picture: EWN
JMPD officers monitor protest action in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres in Alexandra for a second day despite calls from organisers to call off the demonstration for now.

The township came to a complete standstill on Wednesday with no taxis, schools or businesses operating.

Protesters had planned to continue highlighting their frustration with substance abuse, rampant crime and the mushrooming of illegal dwellings by marching to nearby Sandton on Thursday.

The protest was called off due to security concerns.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says officers have been deployed to the area.

"At this stage, we haven't seen any violence and there are no reports of property damage but in some streets, there are burning tyres but there are no people around."

At the same time, protest organiser Sandile Mavundla says that they've appealed to protesters to disperse.

"We are dealing with damage control. When we communicated yesterday, not everyone heard the call that no protests would happen today. We are asking them to go to the ground in 12th Avenue, where we will address them."

A community meeting is scheduled for later this morning.

WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures

