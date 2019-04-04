Alexandra roads blocked despite organisers' call to halt protests

Police have confirmed that several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres in Alexandra for a second day despite calls from organisers to call off the demonstration for now.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres in Alexandra for a second day despite calls from organisers to call off the demonstration for now.

The township came to a complete standstill on Wednesday with no taxis, schools or businesses operating.

Protesters had planned to continue highlighting their frustration with substance abuse, rampant crime and the mushrooming of illegal dwellings by marching to nearby Sandton on Thursday.

The protest was called off due to security concerns.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says officers have been deployed to the area.

"At this stage, we haven't seen any violence and there are no reports of property damage but in some streets, there are burning tyres but there are no people around."

At the same time, protest organiser Sandile Mavundla says that they've appealed to protesters to disperse.

"We are dealing with damage control. When we communicated yesterday, not everyone heard the call that no protests would happen today. We are asking them to go to the ground in 12th Avenue, where we will address them."

A community meeting is scheduled for later this morning.

#AlexTotalShutdown Organizer Sandile Mavundla says they are doing "damage control" by asking protesters stop burning tyres and rather attend a community meeting scheduled for 9am at a venue on 12th Avenue. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2019

#AlexTotalShutdown Mavundla says not all residents received the message that the protest had been placed on halt. They are addressing residents at the moment calling them to stop burning tyres and attend this morning's community meeting to discuss the way forward. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2019

WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures