Alexandra protest temporarily called off over security concerns

Event organiser Sandile Mavundla said that they received information on Wednesday night that private security guards have been hired to attack protestors and disrupt the demonstration.

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents have temporarily called off their protest due to security concerns.

Protesters had planned to voice their frustration about widespread substance abuse, rampant crime and the construction of illegal dwellings in the township by marching to Sandton.

Event organiser Sandile Mavundla said that they received information on Wednesday night that private security guards have been hired to attack protestors and disrupt the demonstration.

"There's a private security company that's waiting for us, so we don't want to risk the lives of the people. We are not quitting, we're going to go to the Union Buildings to show that this thing is not a political-driven matter."

WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures

Police in the township say that they remain on high alert to maintain order.

Demonstrators brought a complete halt to operations in Alexandra, accusing police of failing to act against criminals, who they say, are terrorising the community.

Alexandra police spokesperson Steven Malatji says that while they are working with limited resources they will work to resolve these issues.

"I believe it is organised and I believe that there are people we can talk to, guys in charge and leading the whole thing. So that tells you that we are going to be able to solve this in an amicable way."

Disgruntled residents have refused to be addressed by anyone other than Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, who they feel has turned his back on the township.