Alexandra protest temporarily called off over security concerns
Event organiser Sandile Mavundla said that they received information on Wednesday night that private security guards have been hired to attack protestors and disrupt the demonstration.
JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents have temporarily called off their protest due to security concerns.
Protesters had planned to voice their frustration about widespread substance abuse, rampant crime and the construction of illegal dwellings in the township by marching to Sandton.
Event organiser Sandile Mavundla said that they received information on Wednesday night that private security guards have been hired to attack protestors and disrupt the demonstration.
"There's a private security company that's waiting for us, so we don't want to risk the lives of the people. We are not quitting, we're going to go to the Union Buildings to show that this thing is not a political-driven matter."
WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures
Police in the township say that they remain on high alert to maintain order.
Demonstrators brought a complete halt to operations in Alexandra, accusing police of failing to act against criminals, who they say, are terrorising the community.
Alexandra police spokesperson Steven Malatji says that while they are working with limited resources they will work to resolve these issues.
"I believe it is organised and I believe that there are people we can talk to, guys in charge and leading the whole thing. So that tells you that we are going to be able to solve this in an amicable way."
Disgruntled residents have refused to be addressed by anyone other than Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, who they feel has turned his back on the township.
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected to pummel SA
-
Eskom unveils 'winter plan' that aims to avoid load shedding
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegations
-
Eskom: We're going ahead with Kusile and Medupi power plants
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in March
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.