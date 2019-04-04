View all in Latest
Alexandra protest highlights dire conditions residents live in

Scores of demonstrators who took part in Wednesday’s march say that they can no longer continue to live in the area which is characterised by ailing infrastructure, a serious lack of development and crime.

Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
43 minutes ago

ALEXANDRA - The protests in Alexandra have brought into sharp focus the dire conditions in which people in the township have to live.

Scores of demonstrators who took part in Wednesday’s march say that they can no longer continue to live in the area which is characterised by ailing infrastructure, a serious lack of development and crime.

Protesters have shunned efforts by the office of Public Safety MMC Michel Sun to listen to their grievances, demanding to speak directly to Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Community leader Thabang Lediga said: “We are not going to stop, if he doesn’t want to prioritise the people of Alex to calm the situation then it’s okay. If he continues to behave like he is doing, we will use whatever we have to achieve our objective.”

WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures

