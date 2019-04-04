Alexandra protest highlights dire conditions residents live in
Scores of demonstrators who took part in Wednesday’s march say that they can no longer continue to live in the area which is characterised by ailing infrastructure, a serious lack of development and crime.
ALEXANDRA - The protests in Alexandra have brought into sharp focus the dire conditions in which people in the township have to live.
Protesters have shunned efforts by the office of Public Safety MMC Michel Sun to listen to their grievances, demanding to speak directly to Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Community leader Thabang Lediga said: “We are not going to stop, if he doesn’t want to prioritise the people of Alex to calm the situation then it’s okay. If he continues to behave like he is doing, we will use whatever we have to achieve our objective.”
WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures
