Protesters says Alex shutdown will continue until Mashaba acts

On Wednesday, residents embarked on a violent protest demanding better services. They say their township has been ignored for far too long.

JOHANNESBURG - A councillor in the troubled township of Alexandra has accused Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba of hiding behind what he calls “political rhetoric”.

On Wednesday, residents embarked on a violent protest demanding better services. Community leaders gathered at the local stadium in Alexandra to deliberate on the way forward following the violent protest in the area.

Residents went on the rampage, barricading roads with burning tyres and rocks over a lack of services, crime and substance abuse.

Ward councillor Tefo Rapadu said Mashaba should stop playing political games and warned the community would render the township ungovernable if their concerns were not addressed.

“Let’s call everybody to gather here. The shutdown, the committee has told me, will continue until Mashaba comes. As leaders, we said we should meet to find a way forward.”

The streets of Alexandra remain strewn with rubble after the protest. By Thursday afternoon, the situation was calm. Rapadu said they had resolved to hold a public meeting on Friday and Mashaba was expected to attend.

WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)