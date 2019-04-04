View all in Latest
Winde takes aim at Cele over illegal shebeen comments

Speaking at an imbizo in the Southern Cape on Friday, Bheki Cele ordered officials to shut down all illegal and non-compliant shebeens within 48 hours.

FILE: Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde.
FILE: Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Alan Winde has hit back at Police Minister Bheki Cele’s comment about the closure of illegal and non-compliant shebeens in the Western Cape.

Speaking at an imbizo in the Southern Cape on Friday, Cele ordered officials to shut down all illegal and non-compliant shebeens within 48 hours.

He slammed shebeens as major enablers of crime and called for stricter laws that will clamp down on underage drinking.

But Winde said by making this comment, Cele showed he is out of touch with what is happening on the ground.

“He obviously is not aware that there are 25,000 illegal shebeens in our province. This is very complex. You can't just expect SAPS to do this; he does not realise that we are understaffed in this province. He has us at 4,500 too few police officers in our province.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

