Activist hopes heavy sentences for Baby Daniel's murder sends strong message

Activist group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says that the heavy sentences handed down to the guardians of three-year-old Baby Daniel have set a precedent that child abuse will not be tolerated in this country.

A family member of Baby Daniel’s murderer takes down banners from activist group Women & Men Against Child Abuse outside the High Court in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019 following sentencing procedures. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activist group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says that the heavy sentences handed down to the guardians of three-year-old Baby Daniel have set a precedent that child abuse will not be tolerated in this country.

Nearly three years after the little boy's death, the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday sentenced his mother to an effective 20 years behind bars for child negligence.

Her boyfriend has been handed a life sentence for murder and child abuse.

The judge also ordered the pair be put on the child protection register.

Baby Daniel was tortured for most of his young life - his body was found at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, with severe bruises and 60% burns to his body.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse has been at the forefront of fighting for justice for Baby Daniel.

The group's Miranda Jordan says that the three-year-old's murder case has been one of the most disturbing she's ever come across.

"It has probably been one of the hardest and most traumatic cases to listen to."

Jordan says that she hopes the hefty sentences handed down to his guardians will send a strong message to child abusers.

"For us, 20 years actually sets a precedent when it comes to the fact that deliberate neglect, in this case, led to the death of her child."

The group says that it will object to any prospects of parole for the pair, saying they deserve to be removed from society for good.

