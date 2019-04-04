Magashule gears up for court over 'Gangster State' allegations
Ace Magashule is described in a recently released book as 'the master mind of grand scale corruption and theft' in the Free State during his tenure.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he’s consulting some of the country’s best legal minds, as he prepares to challenge allegations of corruption levelled against him in court.
WATCH: ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegations
Magashule is described in a recently released book as “the master mind of grand scale corruption and theft” that took place in the Free State during his tenure.
While speaking to eNCA, Magashule repeated his earlier statements that the publication of the book and the timing thereof are orchestrated and meant to discredit the ANC ahead of elections.
“I am going to a court of law and I want people to appear before a court of law. They must come out clear. There is a difference between a commission and a court of law.”
The ANC has backtracked on its decision to retract a statement issued by Magashule’s office dismissing the details contained in the book, titled Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.
WATCH: Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace Magashule
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basis
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our name
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegations
-
De Lille accuses George Municipality of VBS-style looting
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.