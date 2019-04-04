Magashule gears up for court over 'Gangster State' allegations

Ace Magashule is described in a recently released book as 'the master mind of grand scale corruption and theft' in the Free State during his tenure.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he’s consulting some of the country’s best legal minds, as he prepares to challenge allegations of corruption levelled against him in court.

Magashule is described in a recently released book as “the master mind of grand scale corruption and theft” that took place in the Free State during his tenure.

While speaking to eNCA, Magashule repeated his earlier statements that the publication of the book and the timing thereof are orchestrated and meant to discredit the ANC ahead of elections.

“I am going to a court of law and I want people to appear before a court of law. They must come out clear. There is a difference between a commission and a court of law.”

The ANC has backtracked on its decision to retract a statement issued by Magashule’s office dismissing the details contained in the book, titled Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.

