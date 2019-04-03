View all in Latest
What happened to Baby Daniel is 'incomprehensible' - anti-abuse group

The High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday sentenced the slain toddler's mother to 20 years behind bars for child negligence. Her boyfriend was handed a life sentence for murder and child abuse.

FILE: A screengrab of Judge Matshitse handing down judgment in the case of 3-year-old Baby Daniel’s murder. Picture: YouTube
FILE: A screengrab of Judge Matshitse handing down judgment in the case of 3-year-old Baby Daniel’s murder. Picture: YouTube
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activist group Women and Men Against Child Abuse has welcomed the hefty sentences handed down to the guardians of murdered Baby Daniel.

The group's Miranda Jordan said what had happened to the little boy was “incomprehensible”.

“What happened to him that night we will never know, but all we do know is that kind of excruciating pain must only be met with the severest of sentences,” she said.

Nearly three years after the 3-year-old boy died, the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday sentenced his mother to an effective 20 years behind bars for child negligence. Her boyfriend was handed a life sentence for the young boy's murder and child abuse.

The judge has also ordered that the pair be put on the Child Protection Register.

Baby Daniel was tortured for most his young life and his body was found at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, with severe bruises and extensive burns.

