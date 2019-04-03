WATCH LIVE: Gordhan and Mabuza update SA on power supply
Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are briefing the media on the country’s precarious power supply.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s top brass, including board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are providing an update on the country’s precarious power supply on Wednesday at a media briefing at Lethabo Power Station.
The country has been in the clear with no power cuts for over a week now after a stretch of stage 4 load shedding in March.
WATCH: Mabuza and Gordhan media briefing
#ESKOM Gordhan we have a plan not to have loadshedding ever, but that’s a plan. To execute that plan we will have to work at 110%. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
#ESKOM Gordhan: I have a plea that political parties do not use loadshedding for electioneering, we should all be trying to help. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
