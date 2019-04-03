Venezuela's Guaido stripped of immunity, can face prosecution
Critics of the controversial two-year-old body say it was created to rubber-stamp Maduro's decisions and sideline the opposition-controlled National Assembly.
CARACAS - Venezuelan lawmakers loyal to President Nicolas Maduro stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido's immunity Tuesday - and authorised the high court to criminally prosecute him for proclaiming himself the crisis-hit country's ruler.
Guaido - whose claim is recognised by over 50 countries - had earlier expressed fears of being abducted by government agents following a request by the Supreme Court to the Constituent Assembly to lift his parliamentary immunity.
Critics of the controversial two-year-old body say it was created to rubber-stamp Maduro's decisions and sideline the opposition-controlled National Assembly.
The Constituent Assembly's president, Diosdado Cabello, announced pro-Maduro lawmakers had unanimously authorised the Supreme Court to prosecute Guaido, leaving him also liable to be charged for breaching a 29 January government ban on leaving the country.
The court had been investigating Guaido for usurping Maduro's powers by declaring himself interim president on 23 January - a move which rapidly gained international support.
"The people are determined and nothing is going to stop us," said a defiant Guaido in response. "There is no turning back in this process."
Guaido recognises neither the court nor the Constituent Assembly and insisted the decision was invalid.
TRAVEL BAN
The court ruling, issued Monday, cited Guaido's violation of a ban on his travel outside Venezuela when he visited Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Paraguay from late February to early March.
The move came after Venezuela's auditor general's office announced last week that it had stripped Guaido of the right to hold public office for 15 years, a decision he rejected as invalid.
Parallel to the political battle, the country has been hit by a series of devastating blackouts that have left millions without water, prompting the government to replace the country's energy minister and institute power rationing in a bid to address the outages.
Three major blackouts hit Venezuela in March, worsening already dire living and economic conditions in the country, and prompting authorities to take steps aimed at curbing the outages
Maduro - whose government has blamed "terrorists" for alleged attacks that have damaged the country's main hydroelectric power plant - announced that he was appointing Igor Gavidia Leon to replace retired general Luis Motta Dominguez as energy minister.
The new minister "is an electrical industry worker with 25 years of experience, an engineer who had many responsibilities," Maduro said.
On Sunday, Maduro announced 30 days of electricity rationing, after his government said it was shortening the workday and keeping schools closed due to blackouts.
The measures are a stark admission by the government that there is not enough electricity to go around, and that the power crisis is here to stay.
With no electricity, pumping stations can't work, so water service is limited.
Schools and universities are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.
Popular in World
-
Another delay in deportation of SA woman held in China
-
Factbox: No-deal Brexit - what it might mean for UK economy
-
Outcry over Harry Potter book burning by priests in Poland
-
Britain to seek further 'short' delay to Brexit
-
After the Moon in 2024, Nasa wants to reach Mars by 2033
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.