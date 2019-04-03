Wow... Castle Lite unlocks Post Malone to limited 'Congratulations'
The New York born artist, 24, was nominated for four Grammy awards this year, including record of the year and artist of the year.
CAPE TOWN – Castle Lite has announced that US musician Post Malone is coming to South Africa and will share the stage with the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Sway Calloway at its concert in Johannesburg.
#CastleLiteUnlocks featuring @PostMalone is happening. Tickets are available from 12h00 tomorrow, 4 April. pic.twitter.com/22t3gQxh9G— CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) April 3, 2019
The New York born artist, 24, was nominated for four Grammy awards this year, including record of the year and artist of the year.
But some social media users have questioned Castle Lite’s decision to bring Malone as this year’s international act.
One user said the announcement was a “waste of his anxiety” while another said he would not attend the concert.
post malone??? what a waste of my anxiety #castleliteunlocks pic.twitter.com/Ts9qhiusUW— MOONGA K. (@aestheticmoon) April 3, 2019
Post Malone? @castlelitesa pic.twitter.com/BPOzHAFC37— lelo. (@lelowhatsgood) April 3, 2019
Castle Light: We’re unlocking Post Malone.— Sterling Archer (@AaronFFFFF) April 3, 2019
Everyone on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/huQSUWBsp4
Anyway, I’m glad that Castle Lite chose to unlock Post Malone cause now I don’t feel any pressure to go— 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞 🦋 (@amantlemarobela) April 3, 2019
Some social media users even poked fun at Castle Lite's decision.
They really chose Post Malone over Céline Dion? pic.twitter.com/3tQLN9KbGD— Thot Disick (@Gershforthewin) April 3, 2019
#CastleLiteUnlocks Lol Post Malone? What a joke 😒😩 pic.twitter.com/2eQ1420gXq— IG: Leelay_xx ♡ (@PhilisiweN_) April 3, 2019
Others came to the artist’s defence.
Now yall gone pretend like Post Malone dont make good music. Okay— Baba Yaga (@Just_Lyelly) April 3, 2019
#CastleLiteUnlocks Post Malone!!!!! I am so there in June 🔥🔥🔥🔥 another unforgettable night loading.... !!! pic.twitter.com/JyojftfBuV— Dementor💀 🌈🍃 (@iAmGigglingTom) April 3, 2019
Many people were disappointed as they had hoped US singer Frank Ocean would be announced as the international act for this year's concert.
Post Malone? What do you not understand about Frank Ocean. #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/krKef4Gw1r— MaSnama 🐝 (@aneeeliiisa) April 3, 2019
Post Malone slaps hard. Frank Ocean would’ve been dope though…— Keeks (@KiKi_Cooper) April 3, 2019
gonna be hella awks when everyone expects castle light to unlock Frank Ocean and then they actually unlock Post Malone or some shit :/— Heeldag REG🔥 (@RelzBlanco) April 3, 2019
imagine having post malone over frank ocean. y'all are Psycho— BLACK (@_Goitseee) April 3, 2019
Tickets for the concert at the TicketPro Dome will go on sale from Thursday 4 April from 12pm.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
-
Jennifer Lopez sued over 'World of Dance'
-
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets crush records, going for $500 on eBay
-
Outcry over Harry Potter book burning by priests in Poland
-
Ozzy Osbourne expected early death
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.