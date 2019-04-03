View all in Latest
Wow... Castle Lite unlocks Post Malone to limited 'Congratulations'

The New York born artist, 24, was nominated for four Grammy awards this year, including record of the year and artist of the year.

Rapper Post Malone. Picture: Instagram/postmalone
Rapper Post Malone. Picture: Instagram/postmalone
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Castle Lite has announced that US musician Post Malone is coming to South Africa and will share the stage with the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Sway Calloway at its concert in Johannesburg.

The New York born artist, 24, was nominated for four Grammy awards this year, including record of the year and artist of the year.

But some social media users have questioned Castle Lite’s decision to bring Malone as this year’s international act.

One user said the announcement was a “waste of his anxiety” while another said he would not attend the concert.

Some social media users even poked fun at Castle Lite's decision.

Others came to the artist’s defence.

Many people were disappointed as they had hoped US singer Frank Ocean would be announced as the international act for this year's concert.

Tickets for the concert at the TicketPro Dome will go on sale from Thursday 4 April from 12pm.

