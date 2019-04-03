Wow... Castle Lite unlocks Post Malone to limited 'Congratulations'

The New York born artist, 24, was nominated for four Grammy awards this year, including record of the year and artist of the year.

CAPE TOWN – Castle Lite has announced that US musician Post Malone is coming to South Africa and will share the stage with the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Sway Calloway at its concert in Johannesburg.

The New York born artist, 24, was nominated for four Grammy awards this year, including record of the year and artist of the year.

But some social media users have questioned Castle Lite’s decision to bring Malone as this year’s international act.

One user said the announcement was a “waste of his anxiety” while another said he would not attend the concert.

post malone??? what a waste of my anxiety #castleliteunlocks pic.twitter.com/Ts9qhiusUW — MOONGA K. (@aestheticmoon) April 3, 2019

Castle Light: We’re unlocking Post Malone.



Everyone on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/huQSUWBsp4 — Sterling Archer (@AaronFFFFF) April 3, 2019

Anyway, I’m glad that Castle Lite chose to unlock Post Malone cause now I don’t feel any pressure to go — 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞 🦋 (@amantlemarobela) April 3, 2019

Some social media users even poked fun at Castle Lite's decision.

They really chose Post Malone over Céline Dion? pic.twitter.com/3tQLN9KbGD — Thot Disick (@Gershforthewin) April 3, 2019

Others came to the artist’s defence.

Now yall gone pretend like Post Malone dont make good music. Okay — Baba Yaga (@Just_Lyelly) April 3, 2019

#CastleLiteUnlocks Post Malone!!!!! I am so there in June 🔥🔥🔥🔥 another unforgettable night loading.... !!! pic.twitter.com/JyojftfBuV — Dementor💀 🌈🍃 (@iAmGigglingTom) April 3, 2019

Many people were disappointed as they had hoped US singer Frank Ocean would be announced as the international act for this year's concert.

Post Malone? What do you not understand about Frank Ocean. #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/krKef4Gw1r — MaSnama 🐝 (@aneeeliiisa) April 3, 2019

Post Malone slaps hard. Frank Ocean would’ve been dope though… — Keeks (@KiKi_Cooper) April 3, 2019

gonna be hella awks when everyone expects castle light to unlock Frank Ocean and then they actually unlock Post Malone or some shit :/ — Heeldag REG🔥 (@RelzBlanco) April 3, 2019

imagine having post malone over frank ocean. y'all are Psycho — BLACK (@_Goitseee) April 3, 2019

Tickets for the concert at the TicketPro Dome will go on sale from Thursday 4 April from 12pm.