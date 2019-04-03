Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected to pummel SA

The South African Weather Service has warned of extreme weather conditions throughout the country with major thunderstorms and heavy rains.

A cold front is expected in many parts of the Western Cape on Thursday.

Other provinces that will be affected include the North West, the Free State as well as Gauteng.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said: “We some isolated thunderstorms in central parts of South Africa but scattered now going into parts of the Free State, North West and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.”