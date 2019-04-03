-
-
Thorisho Themane's murder accused granted bail, but they must relocate
Thorisho Themane was assaulted and left for dead in February in an attack captured on video that was widely circulated online.
JOHANNESBURG - The seven pupils accused of killing Thorisho Themane were each granted R2,000 bail in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
They've been released on strict conditions, including that their parents relocate them from Polokwane.
The seven are among a group of 10 linked to Themane's death.
The State did not oppose bail and the case has been postponed to May for further investigation.
Themane was assaulted and left for dead in February in an attack captured on video that was widely circulated online.
A second video emerged showing one of the attackers bragging that nothing would happen to him as his father, a retired police officer, was well-connected.
