Taxi commuters warned to expect fare increases

Taxi association Santaco says that the increases will come into effect between June and July this year.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans grapple with fuel and electricity hikes, taxi commuters have been warned to brace themselves for taxi fare increases.

Taxi association Santaco says that the increases will come into effect between June and July this year.

The recent petrol price kicked in at midnight on Tuesday, with petrol now costing R1.31 more per litre while electricity tariffs cost just over 9.4% more.

Santaco's Midday Mali says that they are still deliberating on prices.

"We are going to bring the matter down to the ground so that they can propose the percentages that they are looking at. These will differ from one route to another... we've got local operations, long-distance operations..."