Sharks hooker Ralepelle fails B sample drugs test

JOHANNESBURG - Sharks hooker Chilli Boy Ralepelle has failed his B sample test for a banned Zenarol substance.

Ralepelle tested positive for the banned substance in January this year during a random test in Durban during the side's Super Rugby pre-season.

The 33-year-old will now have the option to plead guilty or contest the outcome of his blood results after which an independent tribunal panel will sit and make a decision.

The South Africa Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) will make public the overall decision after 21 days.