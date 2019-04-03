View all in Latest
Sharks hooker Ralepelle fails B sample drugs test

The 33-year-old will now have the option to plead guilty or contest the outcome of his blood results after which an independent tribunal panel will sit and make a decision.

FILE: Chiliboy Ralepelle during a training session. Picture: EWN
FILE: Chiliboy Ralepelle during a training session. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sharks hooker Chilli Boy Ralepelle has failed his B sample test for a banned Zenarol substance.

Ralepelle tested positive for the banned substance in January this year during a random test in Durban during the side's Super Rugby pre-season.

The 33-year-old will now have the option to plead guilty or contest the outcome of his blood results after which an independent tribunal panel will sit and make a decision.

The South Africa Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) will make public the overall decision after 21 days.

