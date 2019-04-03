Service delivery campaigning old news, ANC needs to self-correct - analyst
Ralph Mathekga says the ANC will need to show its serious on corruption, as this could go a long way in rebuilding trust among voters.
CAPE TOWN - Analysts say the African National Congress (ANC) will need to do more than just campaign around issues of service delivery if it's to make any meaningful gains at the polls.
WATCH: Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect
Since 1994 the governing party has put service delivery at the centre of campaigns, from housing, electrification and water and sanitation.
So how has the party done in terms of delivering on its key bread and butter promises?
The ANC can claim a number of historical successes as far as delivery is concerned.
The latest household survey by StatsSA shows how life has improved for the majority of South Africans over the last 10 years.
For example, in 2002, just over three quarters of the nation’s household had access to electricity.
By 2017, that figure had increased to over 84% of households that reported they are now connected to the main electricity grid.
But political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the delivery track record alone will not be enough.
“If they talk about the electrification of housing or the access to education, those things look like old stuff. They come across as quite desperate when they try to talk about things like that. The best they can do is to commit to correct their own mistakes.”
He says the ANC will need to show it is serious on corruption, as this could go a long way in rebuilding trust among voters.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
