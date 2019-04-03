Sars hopes new employee wage deal brings stability to institution

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association have both accepted a three-year offer which includes an 8% increase for the first year.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it hopes that a new wage deal signed with employees will bring much-needed stability to the tax collecting agency.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association have both accepted a three-year offer which includes an 8% increase for the first year.

The week-long strike has officially come to an end after Nehawu affiliated members signed the agreement on Tuesday.

Nehawu members in seven provinces have signed the multi-year agreement with Sars bringing an end to the six-day strike.

All employees are expected to report for work at Sars branches across the country on Thursday after having accepted the new three-year deal which includes an 8% increase for the first 12 months.

Sars’ Takalani Musekwa said the organisation will now focus on improving revenue flow and increase compliance levels.

“We need to start focusing on improving productivity and rebuilding some of the areas that might have been neglected over the past few years.”

Musekwa said this gives the newly appointed commissioner Edward Kieswetter the time to rebuild the organisation.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)