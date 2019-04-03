SAHRC to probe reports that Alex protests halted schooling
The South African Human Right Commission says if the protests in Alexandra saw children being prevented from going to school, their rights to basic education were violated.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Right Commission (SAHRC) says it will investigate allegations that children were prevented from going to school due to the protest in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
The commission says this is a violation of the right to basic education.
Many residents who were going to work were also prevented from leaving the area on Wednesday.
WATCH: Alex total shut down: Residents fed up with illegal structures
SAHRC provincial manager Buang Jones says they will visit the area on Wednesday.
“The visit is to verify the correctness of allegations that children were prevented from attending school and workers were also prevented from going to work.”
Earlier, two people were arrested during the protests over service delivery.
#AlexTotalShutdown More roads being blocked off here. pic.twitter.com/U2jimIxWyg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
Residents vowed to bring the community to a complete standstill, demanding a response from the authorities, including the City of Johannesburg.
The so-called Alex Shutdown Group was leading the demonstration, saying it was frustrated by the deteriorating state of the township and the mushrooming of illegal housing in the area.
#AlexTotalShutdown Children also taking part. pic.twitter.com/nnNcNnscMs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
