SAHRC to probe reports that Alex protests halted schooling

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Right Commission (SAHRC) says it will investigate allegations that children were prevented from going to school due to the protest in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

The commission says this is a violation of the right to basic education.

Many residents who were going to work were also prevented from leaving the area on Wednesday.

SAHRC provincial manager Buang Jones says they will visit the area on Wednesday.

“The visit is to verify the correctness of allegations that children were prevented from attending school and workers were also prevented from going to work.”

Earlier, two people were arrested during the protests over service delivery.

Residents vowed to bring the community to a complete standstill, demanding a response from the authorities, including the City of Johannesburg.

The so-called Alex Shutdown Group was leading the demonstration, saying it was frustrated by the deteriorating state of the township and the mushrooming of illegal housing in the area.

