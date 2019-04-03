Roads reopened in Brits after protest

Residents blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks, calling for the release of eight taxi drivers accused of arson.

JOHANNESBURG - Brits residents in the North West have reopened roads after the local magistrates court granted bail to eight taxi drivers accused of arson.

Residents blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks, calling for the group’s freedom.

The taxi drivers were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly burning down a former mayor’s house.

They have denied having anything to do with torching the house belonging to former Madibeng Mayor Matshidiso Mangwathe.

One of the accused Elias Buda says they're victims of a campaign aimed at rooting out gangsterism and drugs in Brits.

“We’re fighting against a law that’s protecting criminals. Justice should be done for people fighting for justice.”

Roads in and out of town were all shut earlier on Wednesday much to the frustration of motorists.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)