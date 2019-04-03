RandReport: Rand, stocks gain as trade optimism boost risk appetite

The rand was hovering close to a one-month high of 14.0750 reached on Tuesday after Moody’s struck a surprisingly positive note in a credit opinion.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand strengthened on Wednesday as hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China bolstered risk appetite globally, while stocks also strengthened in line with global market optimism.

At 1541 GMT the rand was 0.42% firmer at 14.1500 per dollar compared with a close of 14.2100 in New York on Tuesday.

Demand for emerging-market currencies grew after the Financial Times reported China and the US had resolved most of the issues standing in the way of a trade deal.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said also on Tuesday China and the United States expect to “make more headway” in trade talks this week.

The rand was hovering close to a one-month high of 14.0750 reached on Tuesday after Moody’s struck a surprisingly positive note in a credit opinion, following the agency’s decision on Friday to delay a review that might have removed South Africa’s last investment-grade rating.

On the bourse, the markets gained with the Johannesburg All-Share index rising 1.34% to 57,926 points while the Johannesburg Top-40 index was up by 1.35% to 51,641 points.

“It’s all up, it’s up by 800 points. If there’s a deal, people that will benefit are the emerging markets,” said Greg Davies, an equities trader at Cratos Capital.

Among the gainers were financial shares, with ABSA up 4.22% to R164,60 and Standard Bank closing up 2.09% to R194.61.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 added a single basis point to close at 8.53%.