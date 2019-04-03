Police fire rubber bullets to disperse Alexandra protesters

Schools, shops and the public transport system have all been brought to a halt as roads leading into and out of the region remain completely closed off.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have fired several rounds of rubber bullets at protesters in Alexandra, with the township brought to a standstill.

A growing number of demonstrators have taken to the streets to demand action against several problems in the area.

The standoff between police and demonstrators here in Alexandra seems to have boiled over.

Several residents, who have been unable to go to work, have now resorted to joining the mass action.

In an attempt to quell the growing numbers, police resorted to using rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

One resident who was caught in the firing line says that the move could make matters worse.

Protesters say they have taken to the streets in an attempt to restore dignity to the township which has become notorious for rampant youth unemployment, excessive crime and uncontrollable levels of lawlessness.

