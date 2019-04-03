Organisers deny claims Alexandra protests are acts of 'electioneering'

Residents are adamant that the mass action will continue until their demands are heard.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of the shutdown in Alexandra have denied that the protest is a mere act of electioneering.

Demonstrators have now gathered just outside the Marlboro Gautrain station, where they wait to be addressed by officials from the City of Joburg.

Residents are adamant that the mass action will continue until their demands are heard.

The last time there was a standoff with authorities, police used rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

WATCH: Alex total shut down: Residents fed up with illegal structures

Now with the elections around the corner, sceptics have played down Wednesday’s demonstration as an attempt by some to gain political clout.

However, Sandile Mavundla, a community leader and one of the campaign initiators, has dismissed this.

He says that residents have come out in their numbers to voice genuine concerns and are resolute to have their grievances attended to.

One of the residents said: “I want [to see] change in Alex; I stay in a one-bedroom house and I’ve been fighting to get a house. The foreign nationals plant anything, everywhere and we’re fighting for what’s ours.”

With no end in sight to this standoff, it remains to be seen whether officials will address demonstrators who have vowed to bring Alexandra to its knees.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)