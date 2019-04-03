NFD's Witbank Spurs sack coach Shakes Mashaba

National First Division side Witbank Spurs have sacked head coach Shakes Mashaba and his technical staff after a poor run of form.

JOHANNESBURG - National First Division side Witbank Spurs have sacked head coach Shakes Mashaba and his technical staff after a poor run of form.

The former Bafana Bafana coach suffered his 14th defeat as Witbank Spurs coach and the side is currently sitting bottom of the NFD log with 21 points from 25 matches played.