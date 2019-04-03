Netflix looms large as theater owners assess industry future
The issue of how Netflix fits into or threatens, the theatre business dominated a press conference on Tuesday at CinemaCon, the theatre industry trade show.
LAS VEGAS - As movie theatre owners converge on Las Vegas for their annual convention, one topic that keeps coming up is how they contend with a company that has resisted their traditional business model: Netflix Inc.
The world’s most successful streaming service sends some movies to theatres but has insisted on making them available on Netflix at the same time, or just a few weeks later. That has upset big movie chains, which refuse to show Netflix films and want a longer “window” of time to play films exclusively.
The issue of how Netflix fits into or threatens, the theatre business dominated a press conference on Tuesday at CinemaCon, the theatre industry trade show.
“All of your questions from the first 17 minutes or whatever are about Netflix,” grumbled John Fithian, president and chief executive of the National Association of Theatre Owners.
He insisted that Netflix and theatres can happily co-exist, citing data that showed the biggest consumers of streaming video visit theatres more often. He also said Netflix had helped revive interest in documentaries, which had helped draw people to theatres to see them.
Earlier, Fithian told a crowd in a Caesars Palace theatre that films reached their full potential only with a “robust theatrical release.” He spoke just after Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu said his film would not have had as big an impact if it had debuted on a streaming service.
Some members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, have been debating whether films must play in theatres for a specific length of time to compete for the awards, which could exclude Netflix or force the company to agree to longer exclusive theatrical runs.
Hollywood publication Variety reported on Tuesday that the Department of Justice had weighed in on the issue.
Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim sent a letter to the academy warning that any changes that limited eligibility for the industry’s highest honours “may raise antitrust concerns,” according to Variety.
An academy spokesperson confirmed it had received the letter and said any rule changes would be considered at an 23 April meeting. A source close to Netflix said the company was not involved with or aware of the Justice Department’s letter.
Netflix is a member of the Motion Picture Association of America, the trade association for Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros. and other movie studios.
“We are all stronger advocates for creativity and the entertainment business when we are working together ... all of us,” MPAA CEO Charles Rivkin said on the CinemaCon stage.
Both Rivkin and Fithian noted that box office receipts hit a record $11.9 billion in the United States and Canada in 2018 even as Netflix released dozens of original movies.
Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, also was asked to address the issue when he wandered into a workroom for reporters.
“Streaming is not a problem!” he exclaimed, noting that there are limits to how much people can stand to stay at home with all of the modern conveniences including grocery delivery.
“We’ve got to get out of the house. We are talking about becoming a society of hermits!”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
The lies and sex of Stellenbosch, and the women who overcome them
-
Elizabeth Hurley would rather be 'happy and single'
-
Outcry over Harry Potter book burning by priests in Poland
-
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger range
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch official Instagram account
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.