Moody’s decision on SA's credit rating widely welcomed

Preparation sees WC reduce fire incidents to 14,000Local
Alex protesters: Govt has forgotten about usLocal
ANC's Jessie Duarte to meet eNCA, Sanef over altercation with journoPolitics
Moody’s decision on SA's credit rating widely welcomedBusiness
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his sonPolitics
Venezuela's Guaido stripped of immunity, can face prosecutionWorld
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his sonPolitics
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to doLocal
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violencePolitics
'The Donald Trump of SA': Duarte under spotlight after 'attack' on reporterPolitics
Maimane formally asks to view Ramaphosa's declaration of interestsPolitics
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Gordhan, Eskom to update SA on state of power supplyBusiness
Sars hopes new employee wage deal brings stability to institutionBusiness
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger rangeLifestyle
Rand weakens as Moody's relief rally fadesBusiness
Amend constitutions on balloting or be deregistered, unions warnedBusiness
Nehawu not satisfied with Sars wage dealBusiness
Netflix looms large as theater owners assess industry futureLifestyle
Elizabeth Hurley would rather be 'happy and single'Lifestyle
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger rangeLifestyle
Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch official Instagram accountLifestyle
Outcry over Harry Potter book burning by priests in PolandLifestyle
The lies and sex of Stellenbosch, and the women who overcome themLifestyle
Unfroggetable: endangered Bolivian amphibians get long-awaited first dateLifestyle
Let the music play: Streaming helps boost 2018 music industry salesLifestyle
Change of (Kevin) Hart... Actor reflects on tweet controversyLifestyle
Dismal Fulham condemned to Premier League relegationSport
Mick Schumacher makes Ferrari debut in Bahrain testSport
Free State Stars game postponed after Sinethemba Jantjie killed in car acccidentSport
All the details on the revamped SA rugby calendarSport
Brink back for Lions, Swys commits for further two yearsSport
Bulls hooker Schalk Brits gets four-week ban for punch-upSport
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to doLocal
Zindzi Mandela: Mummy’s legacy was always one of the plight of her peopleLocal
6 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela quotes on survivalLocal
Tracking the tension: 10 years of xenophobia in South AfricaLocal
Julius Malema: No one can rescue 'messy' ANCLocal
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photoPolitics
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace MagashuleLocal
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violencePolitics
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commissionPolitics
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says MaimaneLocal
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius MalemaPolitics
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 MayPolitics
Keeping it real: IEC, partners launch site to curb elections disinformationPolitics
Inside the ANC: The leaders, the policy, and some things to consider when votingPolitics
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker randBusiness
Moody’s decision on SA's credit rating widely welcomed
Moody's said it expects South Africa's credit profile to remain in line with those of other BAA3-rated sovereign nations.
JOHANNESBURG - The decision by Moody’s to keep its investment rating for the country above sub-investment grade has been broadly welcomed.
The ratings agency postponed giving a review last Friday and it's now given clarity on its views on South Africa's economy.
In its credit opinion report, which does not constitute a rating action, Moody’s said South Africa's credit rating remains at BAA3 with a stable outlook.
Moody's said it expects South Africa's credit profile to remain in line with those of other BAA3-rated sovereign nations.
Political economist Nic Borain said the ratings agency wants to see progress.
Senior lecturer at Wits University Lumkile Mondi said government must now use this reprieve to address a number of problems facing the economy including state-owned enterprises.
Moody's decision has been welcomed in many quarters, with the rand strengthening.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
