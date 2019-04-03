Minister welcomes suspension of SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
Go

Minister welcomes suspension of SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona

Ntshona has been placed on precautionary suspension.

Sisa Ntshona. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Sisa Ntshona. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism is investigating allegations against its CEO Sisa Ntshona following a tip-off but has not disclosed what these are.

Ntshona has been placed on precautionary suspension.

It is understood that the complaint relates to matters of governance.

The Department of Tourism said the tourism board had a discussion with Ntshona after the allegations emerged and all parties agreed that he should be placed on precautionary suspension.

Ntshona, who has been CEO of the organisation since 2016, will be replaced in the interim by Sthembiso Dlamini who has been appointed acting CEO.

Department spokesperson Blessing Manale said Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom welcomed the suspension.

“As the department, we believe that the board has taken the right decision and the minister supports the decision.”

The tourism board said Dlamini would ensure the success of Africa’s Travel Indaba scheduled for next month.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA