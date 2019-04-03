-
Minister welcomes suspension of SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona
Ntshona has been placed on precautionary suspension.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism is investigating allegations against its CEO Sisa Ntshona following a tip-off but has not disclosed what these are.
Ntshona has been placed on precautionary suspension.
It is understood that the complaint relates to matters of governance.
The Department of Tourism said the tourism board had a discussion with Ntshona after the allegations emerged and all parties agreed that he should be placed on precautionary suspension.
Ntshona, who has been CEO of the organisation since 2016, will be replaced in the interim by Sthembiso Dlamini who has been appointed acting CEO.
Department spokesperson Blessing Manale said Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom welcomed the suspension.
“As the department, we believe that the board has taken the right decision and the minister supports the decision.”
The tourism board said Dlamini would ensure the success of Africa’s Travel Indaba scheduled for next month.
