Mashaba sympathises with Alex protesters, blames ANC for not keeping promises

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
Go

Mashaba sympathises with Alex protesters, blames ANC for not keeping promises

The City of Joburg says that it will continue to do all it can to ensure that change is brought to the community.

FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has expressed sympathy with Alexandra residents following a protest in the area, saying that the former African National Congress (ANC) government made promises in 2016 that weren’t honoured.

Alexandra is on a shutdown on Wednesday due to protests over a series of issues including service delivery, and housing.

The residents say that they feel that the government has forgotten about them.

Mayor Mashaba says that the City of Joburg is working towards ensuring that it meets the housing demands of residents in Alexandra.

The community was hit by a major fire last month when a power line fell onto a settlement, forcing people to rebuild their housing structures in Stjwetla.

Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka: "As the new administration we are progressively working to deal with the housing matter and the issue of immigration within that community."

The City of Joburg says that it will continue to do all it can to ensure that change is brought to the community.

WATCH: Alex total shut down: Residents fed up with illegal structures

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA