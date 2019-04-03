Mashaba sympathises with Alex protesters, blames ANC for not keeping promises
The City of Joburg says that it will continue to do all it can to ensure that change is brought to the community.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has expressed sympathy with Alexandra residents following a protest in the area, saying that the former African National Congress (ANC) government made promises in 2016 that weren’t honoured.
Alexandra is on a shutdown on Wednesday due to protests over a series of issues including service delivery, and housing.
The residents say that they feel that the government has forgotten about them.
Mayor Mashaba says that the City of Joburg is working towards ensuring that it meets the housing demands of residents in Alexandra.
The community was hit by a major fire last month when a power line fell onto a settlement, forcing people to rebuild their housing structures in Stjwetla.
Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka: "As the new administration we are progressively working to deal with the housing matter and the issue of immigration within that community."
WATCH: Alex total shut down: Residents fed up with illegal structures
