Malema: ANC is failing Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony at her home, EFF leader Julius Malema said that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela always wanted the African National Congress to change for the better.

JOHANNESBURG - Family members and Winnie Mandikizela-Mandela friends gathered at her grave to remember the struggle icon exactly one year after she passed away.

Included was Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, who said that Madikizela-Mandela always wanted the African National Congress to change for the better.

“The ANC is in an extremely bad state; there is no one who can rescue it, not Mama, even if she wakes up could rescue it.”

Businessman and Madikizela-Mandela’s friend for over 20 years Luigi de Ovidio said the struggle stalwart was always for the people.

“A smart, good-looking woman who was very intelligent and I think she could have done better for this country.”

Madikizela-Mandela’s Orlando house in Soweto was also abuzz with actives with family and friends gathering to celebrate the life of the late politician.

Malema said the ANC is failing Madikizela-Mandela, even in her grave.

Malema was Speaking to Eyewitness News following a wreath-laying ceremony at Madikizela-Mandela’s grave in Fourways.

The country has been observing one year since she passed away after a long illness.

