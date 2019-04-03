Maimane: DA won't stop fighting for provincial police service
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says that whatever the May election result, the party won't stop fighting for a provincial police service.
Maimane said on Tuesday that decentralising the SA Police Service remained a key policy.
The DA leader was campaigning in Blue Downs where he visited a family which lost a child to gang violence.
In 2018, 808 people lost their lives due to gang violence in the Western Cape, and that’s why the DA wants to intervene and run its own provincial police service.
Maimane said the DA will fight tooth and nail to make it a reality.
“Our job will be to continue to fight and wherever we are in government, we must execute that plan. Where we have power, we will use the power that we can. It’s not just a plan, it’s a principled position.”
He said the understaffed SAPS needs to be boosted with more officers.
He also said that those with a passion for policing need to be recruited to top positions.
Maimane said that corruption within the police service has left South Africans with very little hope of a safer society.
“Often the problem is when they go to report to the police, the same criminals go and pay a bribe to the police, and therefore they can’t get the appropriate help.”
