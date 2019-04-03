Maimane blames ANC for poor service delivery in Alexandra
Residents have been protesting over the lack of service delivery in the area since Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has blamed the protests in Alexandra on the African National Congress (ANC) government.
Residents have been protesting over lack of service delivery in the area since Wednesday morning.
Maimane told Eyewitness News that his party could not be blamed for lack of service delivery in Alexandra.
He said the DA did its best to deliver on promises made and he praised Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba for the work done so far.
Maimane said the ANC was playing “a dirty politician game”. He added he was not surprised by the Alexandra community’s angry.
#AlexTotalShutdown Children taking part in the protests. pic.twitter.com/sVCHtDzWO1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
#AlexTotalShutDown More protests and fires. A thick cloud of smoke covers the township. pic.twitter.com/lfAYAgTs1D— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
#AlexTotalShutdown Residents are barricading more streets. pic.twitter.com/DMp3OJHR0g— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegations
-
Hawks raid Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani’s home & office
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect
-
Dudu Myeni verbally assaulted state capture investigator, inquiry told
-
Mashaba sympathises with Alex protesters, blames ANC for not keeping promises
-
Cosatu: Incompetent govt has no plan to deal with skyrocketing fuel hikes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.