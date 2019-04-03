Maimane blames ANC for poor service delivery in Alexandra

Residents have been protesting over the lack of service delivery in the area since Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has blamed the protests in Alexandra on the African National Congress (ANC) government.

Maimane told Eyewitness News that his party could not be blamed for lack of service delivery in Alexandra.

He said the DA did its best to deliver on promises made and he praised Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba for the work done so far.

Maimane said the ANC was playing “a dirty politician game”. He added he was not surprised by the Alexandra community’s angry.

#AlexTotalShutDown More protests and fires. A thick cloud of smoke covers the township. pic.twitter.com/lfAYAgTs1D — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019

