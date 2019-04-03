Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his son

DA leader Mmusi Maimane filed the application to have the President Ramaphosa's declaration of interests disclosed after it emerged that the president’s son Andile Ramaphosa had business ties to a company which did business with Eskom.

PRETORIA - Secretary of Cabinet Dr Cassius Lubisi has been asked to disclose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of interests since he was appointed in February last year.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane filed the application after it emerged that the president’s son Andile Ramaphosa had business ties to a company which did business with Eskom.

Andile Ramaphosa announced in a social media post this week that he cut ties with the businessman in May last year.

The Zondo Commission has heard how Chinese company Huarong Energy Africa allegedly gave Eskom a R25 billion loan without the power utility following the correct procedures.

The company would have secured a R400 million kickback from the deal.

Businessman Andile Ramaphosa admits that he is a former business partner of Huarong chairman, Jianbao Chen.

Maimane said this poses a potential conflict of interest for Ramaphosa and accuses him of using his access to vital information to unduly benefit his son.

Maimane said that if Ramaphosa failed to disclose the conflict of interest related to his son, then the Public Protector must investigate whether there’s been a breach of the Executive Ethics Act.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)