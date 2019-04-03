Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his son
DA leader Mmusi Maimane filed the application to have the President Ramaphosa's declaration of interests disclosed after it emerged that the president’s son Andile Ramaphosa had business ties to a company which did business with Eskom.
PRETORIA - Secretary of Cabinet Dr Cassius Lubisi has been asked to disclose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of interests since he was appointed in February last year.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane filed the application after it emerged that the president’s son Andile Ramaphosa had business ties to a company which did business with Eskom.
Andile Ramaphosa announced in a social media post this week that he cut ties with the businessman in May last year.
The Zondo Commission has heard how Chinese company Huarong Energy Africa allegedly gave Eskom a R25 billion loan without the power utility following the correct procedures.
The company would have secured a R400 million kickback from the deal.
Businessman Andile Ramaphosa admits that he is a former business partner of Huarong chairman, Jianbao Chen.
Maimane said this poses a potential conflict of interest for Ramaphosa and accuses him of using his access to vital information to unduly benefit his son.
Maimane said that if Ramaphosa failed to disclose the conflict of interest related to his son, then the Public Protector must investigate whether there’s been a breach of the Executive Ethics Act.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
'The Donald Trump of SA': Duarte under spotlight after 'attack' on reporter
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect
-
Julius Malema: No one can rescue 'messy' ANC
-
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commission
-
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to do
-
Maimane formally asks to view Ramaphosa's declaration of interests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.