Leaking of NPA documents to Agrizzi harmed Bosasa case, inquiry told
Senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor Advocate Marike de Kock said this had a detrimental effect on the State's case against those implicated in corruption at Bosasa.
JOHANNESBURG - Senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor Advocate Marike de Kock says that she was concerned about the Bosasa case she was leading in 2013.
De Kock told the Zondo Commission on Tuesday that she took extra precautions to protect confidential NPA documents after her draft charge sheet of Bosasa executives was leaked to former COO Angelo Agrizzi.
De Kock said this had a detrimental effect on the State's case against those implicated in corruption at Bosasa.
The senior NPA official said the leaked documents contained the names of possible suspects including Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, Agrizzi and former Correctional Services boss Patrick Gillingham.
De Kock said this harmed the investigation: “Document and docket security and access to our dockets was a priority to me. In fact, I requested the investigative officer to prepare scanned documents so that I would not work on the originals.”
De Kock said she was criticised about protecting her dockets: “They told me I was too concerned about the dockets and documents.”
De Kock said she was removed from the case by acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomngcobo Jiba before she could file charges.
