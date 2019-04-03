'He was not a gangster,' says family of Lavender Hill man murdered in trolley

Michael Hendricks's sister said that her family had no idea why he died such a brutal death and his body was dismembered and dumped.

CAPE TOWN - The mystery grows around the murder of Michael Hendricks in Lavender Hill after his body was found mutilated last week.

On Tuesday night, the local community held a memorial service for Hendricks.

He was described as kind-hearted, humble and not a gangster.

#LavenderHillMurder Residents laying flowers and lighting candles a few roads away from where his body was found. KP pic.twitter.com/byVIJpGSH9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 2, 2019

“He helped many people, especially the elderly, cleaning their homes. Everyone knew him.”

His sister Megan told Eyewitness News that Hendricks lived a good life. She said that her family had no idea why he died such a brutal death and his body was dismembered and dumped.

“The way he died was just beyond cruelty. It's only sinking in now the closer it gets to his funeral,” she said.

His uncle Patrick Dumpies was among the Lavender Hill residents who gathered to remember Hendricks just a few streets away from where his body was found.

Police are yet to make arrests in the murder.