Survé: Recordings of meetings with Ayo execs unlawful
The recordings provided to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry allegedly reveal how Iqbal Survé and Ayo executives colluded to withhold crucial information from the PIC about the deal.
JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and media mogul Iqbal Survé has slammed the recordings of meetings between him and Ayo board members that were submitted to the Public Investment Corporation inquiry as evidence.
Survé is the chairperson of Sekunjalo Group which has business interests in Ayo Technologies and Sagarmatha Technologies.
The commission is investigating allegations of impropriety and how Ayo Technologies ended up receiving R4.3 billion from the PIC without following proper procedure.
The recordings provided to the inquiry allegedly reveal how Survé and Ayo executives colluded to withhold crucial information from the PIC about the deal.
Survé said these recordings are unlawful.
“After the board meeting, the chairman of Ayo and a few of the executives and other individuals, I think, stayed behind and that recording is a recording, which I want to add, was unlawful and unethical. It’s really disgraceful that executives could do that.”
WATCH: Iqbal Surve details Ayo investment at PIC inquiry
Popular in Business
-
WATCH LIVE: Iqbal Surve details Ayo deal at PIC inquiry
-
Gordhan, Eskom to update SA on state of power supply
-
Moody’s decision on SA's credit rating widely welcomed
-
Iqbal Survé claims PIC, media groups tried to sabotage listing of tech firm
-
Rand gains on hopes US-China trade war is easing
-
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger range
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.