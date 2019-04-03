Survé: Recordings of meetings with Ayo execs unlawful

The recordings provided to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry allegedly reveal how Iqbal Survé and Ayo executives colluded to withhold crucial information from the PIC about the deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and media mogul Iqbal Survé has slammed the recordings of meetings between him and Ayo board members that were submitted to the Public Investment Corporation inquiry as evidence.

Survé is the chairperson of Sekunjalo Group which has business interests in Ayo Technologies and Sagarmatha Technologies.

The commission is investigating allegations of impropriety and how Ayo Technologies ended up receiving R4.3 billion from the PIC without following proper procedure.

The recordings provided to the inquiry allegedly reveal how Survé and Ayo executives colluded to withhold crucial information from the PIC about the deal.

Survé said these recordings are unlawful.

“After the board meeting, the chairman of Ayo and a few of the executives and other individuals, I think, stayed behind and that recording is a recording, which I want to add, was unlawful and unethical. It’s really disgraceful that executives could do that.”

